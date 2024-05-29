Walker Zimmerman makes the US roster for pre-Olympic training camp

CHICAGO (AP) — Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman was the only overage player selected Wednesday for the United States’ 25-man training camp roster ahead of its final pre-Olympic friendly, against Japan on June 11 at Kansas City, Kansas. The U.S. qualified for its first men’s Olympic soccer tournament since 2008 and will open against host France on July 24 and play New Zealand three days later, then finish the first round on July 30 against Guinea. Men’s Olympic soccer is limited to players under 23, with each team allowed three players over the age limit on its 18-man roster.

