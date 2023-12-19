Walker tops 1,000 career points, Michigan State cruses past Oakland 79-62

By The Associated Press
Michigan State's Malik Hall, center, drives between Oakland's Blake Lampman, right, and Jack Gohlke (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Al Goldis]

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 14 points and dished five assists and Michigan State shot just under 50% from the field to cruise past Oakland 79-62. Walker, coming off a 25-point effort in the Spartans’ 88-64 win over No. 6 Baylor Saturday night, was knocked to the floor as he hit a baseline jumper with 8:24 left to reach 1,000th career points, then completed the three-point play. The senior hit 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.

