Walker tops 1,000 career points, Michigan State cruses past Oakland 79-62

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 14 points and dished five assists and Michigan State shot just under 50% from the field to cruise past Oakland 79-62. Walker, coming off a 25-point effort in the Spartans’ 88-64 win over No. 6 Baylor Saturday night, was knocked to the floor as he hit a baseline jumper with 8:24 left to reach 1,000th career points, then completed the three-point play. The senior hit 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.