Walker snags 3 TD catches to help No. 12 UNC beat No. 25 Miami 41-31 for 6-0 start

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Devontez “Tez” Walker snagged three of Drake Maye’s four touchdown passes to help No. 12 North Carolina beat No. 25 Miami 41-31 on Saturday night. Walker had 132 yards on his six catches in his first start. He had missed the first four games after a long eligibility fight with the NCAA. Omarion Hampton ran for 197 yards and scored two touchdowns, with one on a catch. UNC is 6-0 for the first time since 1997. Tyler Van Dyke threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns for Miami. The Tar Heels trailed 17-14 at halftime before scoring 24 unanswered points.

