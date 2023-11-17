Walker scores 28, Montana State knocks off Cal 63-60

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Walker scored a career-high 26 points and Montana State survived two late 3-point attempts to defeat California 63-60. The Golden Bears, whose last lead was 5-4, got two chances to tie when Robert Ford III missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 11 seconds to play. But Jalen Cone missed a 3 from the right wing and after the Bobcats lost the ball out of bounds his rushed shot was off the mark. Jaylon Tyson scored 27 points, 19 in the second half, to keep the Golden Bears in the game. Tyson scored Cal’s 11 points with two free throws with 2:34 left making it 57-56. Brian Goracke muscled inside for a basket and then added two free throws.

