Walker scores 23, Nebraska beats Maryland 70-66 in OT

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walker had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Keisei Tominaga scored 20 points and Nebraska beat Maryland 70-66 in overtime for the Cornhuskers’ third consecutive win. Sam Griesel made a driving layup, but missed the and-1 free throw, to give Nebraska the lead for good with 1:23 left in overtime. Sam Hoiberg had two steals and four points from there to seal the win. Julian Reese had 16 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Maryland, which lost for just the second time since a 58-55 defeat at No. 3 Purdue on Jan. 22. Jahmir Young also scored 16 and Hakim Hart added 14, including four 3-pointers.

