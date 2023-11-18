Walker scores 21, leads No. 18 Michigan State to a 74-54 win over Butler

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 21 points, including 16 in the first half, and A.J. Hoggard added 14 to lead No. 18 Michigan State to a 74-54 victory over Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Malik Hall scored 12 for the Spartans, who moved to 4-0 in the Gavitt Games and have won four of the last five meetings with the Bulldogs. Michigan State avoided starting the season 1-3 for the first time since 1976. Jahmyl Telfort scored 15 points for Butler. Pierre Brooks, who transferred from Michigan State following last season, had 13 points.

