Walker rallies No. 3 Houston past Wichita State, 70-61

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars, who trailed by six midway through the second half. Jamal Shead added 13 points and seven assists. Five players scored in double digits to help Houston win its third straight since a one-point loss to Temple. Jaykwon Walton equaled his career high with 24 points for the Shockers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.