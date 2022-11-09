Walker, Panthers look to bounce back vs 1st-place Falcons

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) throws under pressure from Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter, left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker’s previous outing couldn’t have gone much worse. The Panthers quarterback was 3 of 10 passing for 9 yards with two interceptions and got benched with Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, despite Walker’s 0.0 QB rating — and with backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold considered healthy and ready to go — Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with Walker on Thursday night against the first-place Atlanta Falcons.

