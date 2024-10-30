Walker Little finally lands a starting tackle role with Jaguars, with free agency looming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walker Little finally has a starting job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It took Cam Robinson getting benched and traded to get there. And it might just be a short-term role. The Jaguars dealt Robinson to Minnesota, giving the Vikings a fill-in for injured standout Christian Darrisaw and clearing a path for Little to start at tackle the rest of the season. Jacksonville will spend the next nine games, beginning with Sunday’s game at Philadelphia, evaluating Little. The second-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2021 is in the final year of his rookie contract.

