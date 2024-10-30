Walker Little finally lands a starting tackle role with Jaguars, with free agency looming

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walker Little finally has a starting job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It took Cam Robinson getting benched and traded to get there. And it might just be a short-term role. The Jaguars dealt Robinson to Minnesota, giving the Vikings a fill-in for injured standout Christian Darrisaw and clearing a path for Little to start at tackle the rest of the season. Jacksonville will spend the next nine games, beginning with Sunday’s game at Philadelphia, evaluating Little. The second-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2021 is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.