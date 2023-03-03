Walker leads 14-seed Kentucky to 71-58 upset over Alabama,

GREENVLLE, S.C. (AP) — Jada Walker scored a career-high 24 points and 14th-seeded Kentucky won its second straight game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, roaring back from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to knock off sixth-seeded Alabama 71-58, earning a berth in Friday’s quarterfinals against Tennessee. The Wildcats, who knocked off 11th-seeded Florida on Wednesday, have won six straight SEC tournament games and coach Kyra Elzy is 7-1 in three appearances. Kentucky became the second-lowest seed (seventh) to win the tournament a year ago.

