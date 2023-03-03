Walker leads 14-seed Kentucky to 71-58 upset over Alabama,

By The Associated Press
Kentucky's Maddie Scherr (22) drives by Alabama's Jada Rice (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mic Smith]

GREENVLLE, S.C. (AP) — Jada Walker scored a career-high 24 points and 14th-seeded Kentucky won its second straight game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, roaring back from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to knock off sixth-seeded Alabama 71-58, earning a berth in Friday’s quarterfinals against Tennessee. The Wildcats, who knocked off 11th-seeded Florida on Wednesday, have won six straight SEC tournament games and coach Kyra Elzy is 7-1 in three appearances. Kentucky became the second-lowest seed (seventh) to win the tournament a year ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.