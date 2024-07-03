Walker-Kimbrough scores 10 of her 17 in the fourth and the Mystics rally past the Sparks 82-80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, and the Washington Mystics rallied past the Los Angeles Sparks 82-80. Myisha Hines-Allen had 16 points for Washington, which trailed 64-52 entering the fourth. Walker-Kimbrough made a 3-pointer with 2:55 left, lifting the Mystics to their first lead since it was 6-5 in the opening quarter. Stephanie Talbot scored 17 points for Los Angeles. Dearica Hamby had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in her 12th double-double of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.