Walker, Hoggard lead Michigan State over Maryland 61-59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 15 points, A.J. Hoggard hit big shots down the stretch and Michigan State rallied last in a 61-59 victory over Maryland. Walker hit two 3-pointers and added five assists and five steals for the Spartans (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten Conference). He has scored in double figures in 30 straight games. Hoggard, Malik Hall and reserve Tre Holloman all scored 12. Jahmir Young sank three 3-pointers and scored 19 to lead the Terrapins (11-8, 3-5).

