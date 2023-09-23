Walker Harris throws 5 TD passes, NC Central beats MVSU 45-3 to win Circle City Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Harris threw five touchdown passes, including two apiece to Joaquin Davis and Chauncey Spikes, to help North Carolina Central beat Mississippi Valley State 45-3 to win the 39th annual Circle City Classic at Lucas Oil Stadium. Devin Smith caught a 16-yard TD pass from Harris to cap a seven-play, 77-yard drive and Spikes added a 2-yard touchdown reception to make it 14-0 midway through the first quarter. N.C. Central had a seven-game win streak, which dated to last season, snapped last week by a loss at No. 22 UCLA. Mississippi Valley State won the only other matchup between the programs 17-16 when Jalani Eason threw a 2-yard TD pass to Caleb Johnson as time expired on Oct. 2, 2021. Jared Wilson led MVSU with 80 yards rushing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.