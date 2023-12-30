Walker, Hall lead Michigan State to 87-75 victory over Indiana State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 22 points, Malik Hall had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Michigan State defeated Indiana State 87-75. It was Michigan State’s first game since freshman guard Jeremy Fears was shot in the leg while on holiday break in Joliet, Illinois. He is expected to make a full recovery, but reports say he is unlikely to return this season. This was the first meeting between the teams since Magic Johnson led Michigan State to a 75-64 victory over Indiana State and Larry Bird in the championship game of the 1979 NCAA Tournament. More than 44 years later, Michigan State won with 47.5% shooting, a 41-27 rebounding advantage and a suffocating defense that held Indiana State to one field goal over the final eight minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.