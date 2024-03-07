Walker, Hall lead Michigan State past Northwestern on Senior Night

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 19 points, Malik Hall had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Michigan State edged Northwestern 53-49. Defense controlled the final 5 1/2 minutes of the game that was already low scoring. Walker’s consecutive layups were the only baskets for either team in a 4-minute stretch and the Spartans went up 51-46 with 1:44 remaining. Northwestern finally hit a bucket, Ryan Langborg’s 3-pointer making it 51-49 with about a minute to go. Michigan State ran the shot clock down, but Walker missed in the paint with 28 seconds left. Langborg missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, then Michigan State’s Tre Holloman made two free throws with 9 seconds left. Trailing by four, Northwestern’s Boo Buie missed with 3 seconds left and Holloman rebounded to end the game.

