Walker, Hall lead Michigan State past Northwestern on Senior Night

By The Associated Press
Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) shoots against Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli (2), left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Al Goldis]

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 19 points, Malik Hall had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Michigan State edged Northwestern 53-49. Defense controlled the final 5 1/2 minutes of the game that was already low scoring. Walker’s consecutive layups were the only baskets for either team in a 4-minute stretch and the Spartans went up 51-46 with 1:44 remaining. Northwestern finally hit a bucket, Ryan Langborg’s 3-pointer making it 51-49 with about a minute to go. Michigan State ran the shot clock down, but Walker missed in the paint with 28 seconds left. Langborg missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, then Michigan State’s Tre Holloman made two free throws with 9 seconds left. Trailing by four, Northwestern’s Boo Buie missed with 3 seconds left and Holloman rebounded to end the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.