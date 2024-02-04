Walker, Hall help Michigan State fend off Maryland 63-54

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker and Malik Hall scored 19 points apiece and Michigan State pulled away late to beat Maryland 63-54. Walker made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers for the Spartans (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten Conference). Hall made 5 of 9 attempts with a 3-pointer and 8 of 11 free throws, adding seven rebounds. Jahmir Young had 31 points on 9-for-22 shooting to lead the Terrapins (13-9, 5-6).

