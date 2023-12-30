Walker and No. 10 Baylor open Big 12 play with big 85-79 win at No. 5 Texas

By JIM VERTUNO The Associated Press
Baylor guard Yaya Felder (2) shoots over Texas guard Shay Holle (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jada Walker scored 19 points and No. 10 Baylor opened Big 12 conference play with an 85-79 win over No. 5 Texas, which played its first game without injured point guard Rori Harmon. The Bears also got 18 points and eight rebounds from Dre’Una Edwards. Baylor has won 14 in a row at Texas. Madison Booker scored 25 points in taking over the point-guard duties for Harmon, who is lost for the season because of a knee injury.

