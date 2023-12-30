Walker and No. 10 Baylor open Big 12 play with big 85-79 win at No. 5 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jada Walker scored 19 points and No. 10 Baylor opened Big 12 conference play with an 85-79 win over No. 5 Texas, which played its first game without injured point guard Rori Harmon. The Bears also got 18 points and eight rebounds from Dre’Una Edwards. Baylor has won 14 in a row at Texas. Madison Booker scored 25 points in taking over the point-guard duties for Harmon, who is lost for the season because of a knee injury.

