Walk-on QB Trexler Ivey helps Charlotte rally from 17-point deficit, beat Tulsa 33-26 in OT

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Walk-on Trexler Ivey threw a touchdown pass late in regulation and ran for a TD in overtime to help Charlotte overcome an 17-point deficit and beat Tulsa 33-26. Trexler capped the first possession of OT with a 1-yard TD run and three plays later Dontae Balfour picked off a pass to seal the win for Charlotte. Anthony Watkins scored on a 1-yard run that gave Tulsa a 23-18 lead with 5 minutes left in regulation. Trexler hit Jack Hestera in the front of the end zone for a 18-yard touchdown and a successful 2-point conversion made it 26-23 with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Chase Meyer kicked a 27-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to make it 26-all and force overtime.

