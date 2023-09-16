Wales weathers energetic underdog Portugal to win 28-8 at Rugby World Cup

NICE, France (AP) — Wales scored a bonus-point fourth try in the last play of the game to beat Portugal 28-8 without ever completely subduing the feisty underdog playing its first Rugby World Cup game in 16 years. No. 8 Taulupe Faletau came off the back of the scrum and rumbled through a couple of Portugal tackles for the final try in the 83rd minute. It ensured Wales came away with maximum points in Nice even if it didn’t dominate the Pool C game the way it had expected. Louis Rees Zammit, Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan scored Wales’ other tries. Portugal’s try drew the day’s biggest cheer but Os Lobos’ day ended on a downer when winger Vincent Pinto was red-carded.

