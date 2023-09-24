Wales qualifies for Rugby World Cup quarterfinals by crushing Australia 40-6

LYON, France (AP) — Wales has become the first Rugby World Cup team to qualify for the quarterfinals while virtually shutting the door on Australia’s hopes. The far more experienced Welsh won by a record 40-6 in Lyon by expertly executing a low-risk, disciplined gameplan and punishing Australian mistakes. The Wallabies have never missed the quarterfinals but losing consecutive pool games for the first time in 36 years left their fate in the hands of their tiny Pacific neighbor Fiji, which upended them last week. Australia should win its last Pool C game against Portugal next weekend but it won’t matter if Fiji accounts for its remaining games against Georgia and Portugal. If so, the Fijians will reach the quarters and the shutout will confirm Australia’s worst fears.

