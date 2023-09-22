Wales picks Fiji-beaters to face Australia in shot at Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

LYON, France (AP) — Wales has restored the lineup which started the win against Fiji to face Australia on Sunday with a chance to reach the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. A third win from three Pool C matches would advance Wales to the last eight. Defeat for Australia would send it closer to a pool stage exit for the first time. Ben Donaldson and Tate McDermott will start as Australia’s halves for the first time in the must-win match. The Wallabies made three changes and two positional moves following the 22-15 loss to Fiji last Sunday. Donaldson is switched from fullback to flyhalf in place of Carter Gordon, the team’s only specialist 10. McDermott missed the Fiji match due to a head injury. Fullback Andrew Kellaway and back-rower Rob Leota also come in.

