Wales or Cymru? Welsh considering name change in soccer

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales’ soccer team is considering a name change after the World Cup. The Welsh soccer federation wants to call its teams “Cymru” at international level as that is the Welsh name for Wales and it would reflect what the nation is called domestically. Talks will ramp up after the upcoming tournament in Qatar when Wales will appear at a World Cup for the first time since 1958. The federation’s chief executive says “the team should always be called Cymru — that’s what we call it here.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.