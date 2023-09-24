Wales into Rugby World Cup quarters, puts Australia closer to inglorious exit. Scots overrun Tonga

LYON, France (AP) — Wales has become the first to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals while virtually shutting the door on Australia’s hopes and putting the Wallabies in danger of their worst-ever showing. The Welsh won by a record 40-6 by executing a low-risk, disciplined gameplan and crucifying the many Australian mistakes. The Wallabies, winners in 1991 and 1999, have never missed the quarterfinals before. Scotland reminded it is still in contention for a quarterfinal place with a bonus-point 45-17 win over Tonga to advance its hopes in a pool shaded by the seismic Ireland-South Africa showdown.

