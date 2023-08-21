Wales heads into Rugby World Cup with Lake and Morgan as co-captains

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales will head into the Rugby World Cup with co-captains. Hooker Dewi Lake and flanker Jac Morgan were given the honor when the 33-man squad was announced. Ken Owens was ruled out because of a back injury and that has forced coach Warren Gatland to pick a new captain for the tournament in France starting Sept. 8. The 23-year-old Morgan isn’t a surprise after leading the Welsh in their most recent warmup game. Wales is in the same pool as Fiji, Portugal, Australia and Georgia at the World Cup. The team’s opening game is against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sept. 10.

