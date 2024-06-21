Wales fires men’s coach Rob Page after nearly four years in charge

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales has fired coach Rob Page after nearly four years in charge of the men’s national team. Wales ended a 64-year World Cup drought under Page’s leadership but the team failed to qualify for Euro 2024 and played poorly in recent friendlies. Page took charge in November 2020 as interim coach and then was given the job on a permanent basis in September 2022.

