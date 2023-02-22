Wales-England to go ahead in Six Nations after strike threat

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The Six Nations rugby match between Wales and England on Saturday will go ahead after potential strike action from Welsh players over a contract dispute was averted. More than 100 players gathered at Wales’ training base to discuss a range of issues with members of the Professional Rugby Board. Among the players were many in the Wales squad out of contract at their regional teams at the end of this season. Players were threatening to go on strike because of the failure of the Welsh Rugby Union and its four regions to reach agreement on a new six-year financial deal and the fact that no playing budgets had been finalized. A compromise was reached after talks.

