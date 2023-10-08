Wales digesting loss of world-class Faletau with Rugby World Cup quarterfinals looming

NANTES, France (AP) — The irreplaceable will have to be replaced by Wales after the major setback of losing No. 8 Taulupe Faletau to a broken arm at the Rugby World Cup in France. Faletau was injured on Saturday late in the 43-19 win over Georgia in Nantes that gave Wales a four-win sweep of Pool C. Faletau was the only specialist No. 8 in the squad although Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham and co-captain Jac Morgan have played in that position for Wales. Wales was still considering on Sunday an injury replacement, whether a back-rower or another position with the quarterfinals looming next weekend. Also injured are their leading flyhalves Dan Biggar and Gareth Anscombe but Wales was still digesting the blow of losing its only world-class player.

