Wales changes 13 to face Portugal at Rugby World Cup but retains Rees Zammit and Faletau

NICE, France (AP) — Wales has made 13 changes to its starters to face Portugal at the Rugby World Cup in Nice. Only wing Louis Rees Zammit and No. 8 Taulupe Faletau are retained from the breathless win against Fiji. Four of the Welsh team will make their World Cup debuts against the Portuguese on Saturday in centers Mason Grady and Johnny Williams, lock Christ Tshiunza and hooker Dewi Lake, who is captain. Leigh Halfpenny is at fullback and set to play his 101st test and appear in a third Rugby World Cup. Scrumhalf Tomos Williams will make his 50th test appearance.

