Wales’ Biggar fit to play Argentina in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — First-choice flyhalf Dan Biggar has recovered from a pectoral strain to be available for Wales’ Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina on Saturday in Marseille. Biggar was hurt early against Australia more than two weeks ago. He was a just-in-case reserve last Saturday and unused as Wales defeated Georgia 43-19 in Nantes to sweep all four of its pool games. When asked on Tuesday if Biggar is fit to play the Pumas this weekend, assistant coach Jonathan Thomas says, “Yes.” Wales’ other two injury concerns are easing. Flyhalf Gareth Anscombe and fullback Liam Williams have restarted running in training. Argentina has summoned lock Lucas Paulos to replace injured back-rower Pablo Matera. Paulos has 12 caps since 2020, his last against South Africa in July at Ellis Park.

