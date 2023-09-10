Wales barely holds off Fiji to win in another classic Rugby World Cup meeting

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Wales struggled to hold off fast-finishing Fiji to win 32-26 in Bordeaux in the latest instalment of their entertaining Rugby World Cup rivalry. The pre-tournament hype around Fiji looked to be justified when Waisea Nayacalevu and Lekima Tagitagivalu scored classic Fijian tries from deep in the space of four minutes to vault their team into a 14-8 lead by the 17th. They didn’t score another point until the 73rd as the Welsh regrouped to deliver a mature and determined riposte, even claiming an attacking bonus point for going over for four tries. Late tries by Josua Tuisova and Mesake Doge left Fiji within a converted try of a stunning comeback. But the last pass was spilled and the chance lost.

