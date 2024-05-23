Waldschmidt hits two home runs to help Kentucky advance to another elimination game at SEC tourney

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Waldschmidt hit two home runs, Trey Pooser pitched five scoreless inning and second-seeded Kentucky beat No. 3 seed Arkansas 9-6 on Thursday in the third round of the SEC Tournament. Kentucky (40-13) plays in another elimination game on Friday, while Arkansas (43-14) has been eliminated from the tournament. Nick Lopez drove in two runs in the fifth inning to extend Kentucky’s lead to 6-0. But Arkansas answered in the sixth with four runs, highlighted by Peyton Holt’s three-run homer. Waldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the seventh, to go along with a solo shot in the fifth, to give him 13 on the season. The Wildcats added another run in the seventh for a 9-4 lead on a sacrifice fly by Mitch Daly.

