Wake Forest’s fee for canceling football game vs. Ole Miss is covered by new Oregon State deal

Wake Forest’s fee for canceling next year’s football game at No. 9 Mississippi is essentially covered by its new deal for a home-and-home series against Oregon State. Ole Miss and Oregon State both recently provided their respective contracts with the North Carolina-based private institution in response to a public-records request from The Associated Press. Wake Forest’s deal with Ole Miss signed in 2014 requires the school to pay $750,000 for the cancellation of the September 2025 game. That matches the amount Oregon State will pay Wake Forest for an October 2025 home game and the return trip in September 2029.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.