Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson steps down as football coach after 11 seasons

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson resigned Monday, ending an 11-year run by saying he had given ”everything I had” for the program and school.

Clawson’s tenure included guiding Wake Forest to 11 wins and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in 2021. But the Demon Deacons had gone just 4-8 in the past two seasons.

In a statement released by the school, Clawson said “the timing is right” to step into a new role at Wake Forest.

“Coaching at Wake Forest has been the honor of my career,” Clawson said. ”This is a special place with extraordinary people, and I am deeply grateful for the relationships I’ve built over the last 11 years. Together, we achieved things that many thought impossible, and I step down knowing I gave everything I had for this program and university.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.