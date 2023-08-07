Wake Forest WR Donavon Greene will miss 3-5 months with knee injury

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest receiver Donavon Greene has a knee injury that could keep him out for the season. The school announced Monday that Greene would miss three to five months after suffering the injury on the first day of preseason camp. Greene was expected to take a leading role among the receivers working with new starting quarterback Mitch Griffis. Coach Dave Clawson says Greene will play “a key role” off the field this season as he recovers. Greene missed the 2021 season with a knee injury. He was second on team with 642 yards receiving last year.

