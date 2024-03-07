Wake Forest women close on 27-9 run to beat Virginia in ACC Tournament opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elise Williams had 25 points and nine rebounds, Alexandria Scruggs added 12 points and No. 14 seed Wake Forest rallied to beat No. 11 seed Virginia 58-55 in an ACC Tournament opener. Wake Forest, which went 2 for 16 in conference play this season, advances to play No. 6 seed Florida State on Thursday in the second round. Virginia was knocked out of the tournament by Wake Forest for the third straight season. Wake Forest trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half before scoring 27 of the final 36 points to win at least one ACC Tournament game for the fifth straight season. Alyssa Andrews completed a three-point play with 1:29 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Wake Forest its first lead since 25-23.

