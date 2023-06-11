Wake Forest, Virginia win super regionals to join Florida, TCU in College World Series field

Wake Forest is headed to the College World Series for the first time since it won the national championship in 1955. The Demon Deacons will take the hottest offense in the country to Omaha, Nebraska. Virginia also clinched a spot in the CWS. The two Atlantic Coast Conference clubs join Florida and TCU in the eight-team field that begins play Friday. Oral Roberts visited Oregon in the third game of their best-of-three super regional Sunday night. Texas was at Stanford and Kentucky at LSU in Game 2s. The Tennessee-Southern Mississippi series will be decided Monday.

