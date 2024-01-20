Wake Forest throttles Louisville 90-65 before biggest test yet against No. 4 North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 19 points, Andrew Carr scored 18 points and Wake Forest drubbed Louisville 90-65 in a tuneup for its tilt at No. 4 North Carolina. In his first game action in a year since a serious knee injury, Damari Monsanto came off the bench to score 12 points for the Demon Deacons, going 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Kevin Miller and Efton Reid III each scored 11 for Wake Forest. After White’s jump shot brought the Cardinals to within 16-14 with 11:11 left before halftime, Sallis responded with a 3-pointer and that started a 2 1/2-minute, 12-2 run for the Demon Deacons. Tre White led Louisville with 17 points.

