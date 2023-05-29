Wake Forest tabbed No. 1 overall seed for NCAA baseball tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Wake Forest is the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament and the Southeastern Conference had a record-tying 10 teams picked to play in regionals. The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals. The national seeds following Wake Forest are Florida, Arkansas, Clemson, LSU, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Stanford.

