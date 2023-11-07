Wake Forest recovers from 21-point deficit, defeats Elon easily 101-78

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 33 points, Andrew Carr had 24 points and nine rebounds, and Wake Forest rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Elon 101-78 in a season opener for both teams. The Demon Deacons trailed by 21 with 7:04 left in the first half before going on a scoring spree. They outscored Elon 58-23 after halftime to win going away. Hildreth made 13 of 18 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Carr’s total included 10 free throws. The Demon Deacons shot 60% after halftime. Zac Ervin led four members of the Phoenix in double figures with 17 points. Max Mackinnon added 14 points, and Nick Dorn and TK Simpkins each added 13.

