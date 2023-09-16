Wake Forest rallies from slow start to beat Old Dominion, 27-24

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Mitch Griffis threw three second-half touchdown passes and Wake Forest rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and beat Old Dominion 27-24. Griffis hit Taylor Morin for touchdowns of 27 and 48 yards and Jahmal Banks from 4 yards for the go-ahead score with 6:48 remaining for the Demon Deacons (3-0). The Monarchs (1-2), seeking their first 2-1 start since 2017 and their third victory against a Power 5 opponent, got an 80-yard fumble recovery and 55-yard interception return, both for touchdowns, by LaMareon James, but could not get anything going after halftime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.