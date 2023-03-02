Wake Forest overcomes 18-point halftime deficit, beats FSU

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jewel Spear scored all 19 of her points in the second half to help No. 12 seed Wake Forest overcome an 18-point halftime deficit and beat fifth-seeded Florida State 65-54 in the second round of the ACC Tournament. It was the second-largest halftime comeback in ACC Tournament history. Wake Forest, which plays fourth-seeded Louisville in the quarterfinals on Friday, scored 49 points in the second half after just 16 in the first. Wake Forest scored two points in the second quarter and trailed 34-16 at halftime. Florida State kept it rolling early in the second half as O’Mariah Gordon’s fast-break layup extended the lead to 20 points. But the Seminoles didn’t make another field goal the rest of the quarter and Wake Forest closed on an 18-0 run.

