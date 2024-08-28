Wake Forest opens the season Thursday at home against North Carolina A&T of FCS ranks

Wake Forest opens the 2024 season on Thursday at home against North Carolina A&T. The Demon Deacons are coming off a four-win season that included finishing last in the Atlantic Coast Conference. That was a rare stumble amid years of steady building and success under Dave Clawson. The Demon Deacons are hoping to get better play at quarterback. Clawson hasn’t publicly named a starter between transfer Hank Bachmeier and returnee Michael Kern. The Aggies are a Championship Subdivision program picked to finish 14th in the 16-team Coastal Athletic Association race.

