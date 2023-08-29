Wake Forest opens the 2023 season with a new QB at home against Elon on Thursday

Wake Forest meets Elon in an instate matchup to open the season on Thursday night. The schools are separated by about 50 miles in central North Carolina. The Demon Deacons are opening their 10th season under Dave Clawson. They’re seeking an eighth straight postseason appearance. Elon is opening its fifth season under Tony Trisciani. The game marks the start of Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis’ time as the full-time starter after the transfer of Sam Hartman. Elon is adding a new quarterback in Matthew Downing after he made stops at Georgia, TCU and Louisiana Tech.

