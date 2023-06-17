Wake Forest offense arrives in time to produce a 3-2 win over Stanford in the College World Series

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken, left, and Nick Kurtz, right, celebrate after scoring on a single by Danny Corona against Stanford during the eighth inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Danny Corona hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning to roust a dormant Wake Forest offense and the Demon Deacons opened their first College World Series in 68 years with a 3-2 win over Stanford. The No. 1 national seed Deacons were held to three hits and one run before storms in the area caused a 1-hour, 28-minute delay in the seventh inning. When play resumed, the Deacons were able to squeeze out enough production to win their first game in Omaha since they won the national championship in 1955.

