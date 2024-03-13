Wake Forest leads entire way in 72-59 win over Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Miller scored 17 points, Hunter Sallis added 14 and Andrew Carr had a double-double to lead fifth-seeded Wake Forest to a 72-59 win over 12-seed Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday. The Demon Deacons will take on fourth-seeded Pitt in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Carr had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and Cameron Hildreth scored eight of his 10 points in the second half. Markus Burton scored 21 points, making 12 of 12 from the line but only 4 of 16 from the floor for the Fighting Irish.

