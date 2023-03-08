Wake Forest gets first ACC Tournament win since 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson made a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left and Wake Forest beat Syracuse 77-74 for its first ACC Tournament win since 2017. Wake Forest (19-13), the No. 9 seed, advances to play top-seeded Miami in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Deamon Deacons had lost six straight games at the NCAA Tournament and nine of their last 10. Williamson grabbed a long rebound off a missed jumper by Joe Girard and handed it to teammate Tyree Appleby, who dribbled up the court and drew multiple defenders at the top of the key. Williamson was left open for a long 3-pointer and Syracuse was well short on a heave at the buzzer. Williamson finished with four 3-pointers and 17 points and Appleby had 15 points and 12 assists.

