Wake Forest emerges from open date with home game against Louisiana-Lafayette

Wake Forest hosts Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday. It comes with the Demon Deacons emerging from an open week following home losses to Virginia and highly ranked Mississippi. Louisiana-Lafayette started the season 2-0 before losing to Tulane. The teams have never met before. Louisiana-Lafayette is picked to finish third in its Sun Belt Conference division. Wake Forest is picked 15th out of 17 teams in the newly expanded Atlantic Coast Conference. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-3 against current ACC members. Louisiana-Lafayette ranks among the national leaders in fewest penalties.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.