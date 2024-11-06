Wake Forest emerges from open date with home game against California in ACC

Wake Forest hosts California on Friday in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Both teams are 4-4 and chasing bowl eligibility as they enter the final month of the regular season. The Demon Deacons have won just one of five home games this season. They’re returning from an open week. Before that, they had won at Stanford. Cal is still seeking its first-ever ACC win. The Bears are 0-4 in league play. Those losses have come by a combined nine points.

