Wake Forest cruises past Coppin State 64-49 behind Cameron Hildreth’s 15 points

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 15 points to lead Wake Forest over Coppin State 64-49. Hildreth was 4 of 8 from the floor and 3 of 6 from long range. Omaha Biliew added 11 points for Wake Forest, which shot 39% (22 of 56) from the floor. Hunter Sallis, who led Wake Forest in scoring last season averaging 18 points, chipped in 10 points against Coppin State to go with five assists. Tre’Von Spillers had nine points and nine rebounds. Derrius Ward made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the Eagles, who shot 28% (17 of 60) from the floor.

