Wake Forest advances; Boeheim’s long career at Syracuse ends

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson made a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left and Wake Forest beat Syracuse 77-74 for its first ACC Tournament win since 2017. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure ended after the game, with the university saying Orange assistant Adrian Autry has been promoted into the job. Wake Forest advances to play top-seeded Miami in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

