Wake Forest advances; Boeheim’s long career at Syracuse ends

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson made a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left and Wake Forest beat Syracuse 77-74 for its first ACC Tournament win since 2017. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure ended after the game, with the university saying Orange assistant Adrian Autry has been promoted into the job. Wake Forest advances to play top-seeded Miami in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson celebrates after scoring the winning basket against Syracuse during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson
Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III reacts to their loss against the Wake Forest during an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson
Syracuse guard Judah Mintz races after their loss against Wake Forest during an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson